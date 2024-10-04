Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGOV opened at $20.79 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

