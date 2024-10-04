Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1,927.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 67,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS DAPR opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $231.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

