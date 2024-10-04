Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,915,545.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at $153,915,545.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,826,904.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,618 shares in the company, valued at $35,312,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,752 shares of company stock worth $10,719,542. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFH stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

