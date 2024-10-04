Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $78.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $965.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

