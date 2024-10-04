Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KE by 2,662.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.74.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

