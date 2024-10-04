Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,162 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Get Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $153.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $156.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.