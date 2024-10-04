Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,295 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 225,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Shares of MHD opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

