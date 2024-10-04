Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,599 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.38. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The firm had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

