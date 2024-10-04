Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $109,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 303,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 127,763 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $18.52 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

