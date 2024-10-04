Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Carvana by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $179.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average of $120.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $14,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 690,814 shares in the company, valued at $102,710,225.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,636,866 shares of company stock valued at $390,626,784. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

