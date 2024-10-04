Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,543 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:BJAN opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $281.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

