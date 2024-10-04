Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of American Healthcare REIT worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,694,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $7,763,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,504,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.