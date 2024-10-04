EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,990,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403,676 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

