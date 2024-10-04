EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Shares Up 46.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) shot up 46.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 46.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

About EOM Pharmaceuticals

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

