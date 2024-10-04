EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAH opened at $110.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Read Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.