EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,691,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,235,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,988 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3,125.2% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 127,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 123,696 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 85,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 264,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 75,178 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $73.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

