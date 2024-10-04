EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after buying an additional 1,866,661 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,458 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,218,000 after acquiring an additional 965,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after acquiring an additional 866,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HST stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

