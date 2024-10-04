EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $233.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.