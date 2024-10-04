EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,605 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FELV opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

