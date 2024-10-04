EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XBI opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

