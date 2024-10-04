EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $38.37 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

