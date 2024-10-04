EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.