EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 202.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,353 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $268.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.61 and a 200 day moving average of $240.55.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,973 shares of company stock worth $10,106,590. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

