EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after acquiring an additional 929,251 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 433,513 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 376,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 244.3% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 241,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 171,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZION. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

