EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GBTC opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

