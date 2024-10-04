EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,566 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 892,494 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $56,177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.