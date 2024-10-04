EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.92.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $386.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.95 and a 200-day moving average of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $391.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

