EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.94.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

