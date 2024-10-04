EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 212.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $67.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

