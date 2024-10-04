EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,010,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Truist Financial by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 95,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 258,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

