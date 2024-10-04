EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 99.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

