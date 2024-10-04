EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $1,786,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $2,123,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $322.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.