EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,879.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 230,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 218,638 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 822.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 107,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,087 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

PIE opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.