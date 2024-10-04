EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,278,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,631 shares of company stock worth $91,006,602 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

