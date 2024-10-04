EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $131.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $135.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.