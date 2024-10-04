EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $221.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.23 and its 200 day moving average is $213.40. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

