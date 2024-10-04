EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,737,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 558,514 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

