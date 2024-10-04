EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $341.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.45. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.38 and a 1-year high of $350.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

