EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Creative Planning raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

