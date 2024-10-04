EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report) by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $61.86.

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

