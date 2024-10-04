EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 845 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

