EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $441,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,482,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $409,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.55. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

