EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,895,872,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 652,515 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $195.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

