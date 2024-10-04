EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 2,956,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,197. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 70,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 121,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,952,000 after acquiring an additional 253,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

