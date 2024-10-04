EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 1,420,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,575,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).

EQTEC Trading Down 12.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16.

EQTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.