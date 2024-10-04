Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Reduced by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,869,000 after buying an additional 305,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $293.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day moving average is $260.99. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $309.63.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

