Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of BCTX opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BriaCell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:BCTX Free Report ) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.31% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.