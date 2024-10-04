Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of BCTX opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.
