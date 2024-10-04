Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Information Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Information Services Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Information Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Information Services Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

III has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday. Singular Research upgraded Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Information Services Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a P/E ratio of -162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.51 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 107.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 293,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after buying an additional 81,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently -900.00%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

