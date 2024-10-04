Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 4th (AINC, AMS, APTO, ASPI, ATYR, AXS, BLK, CARA, CLLS, CMLS)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, October 4th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS). They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN). They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO). They issued a buy rating and a $26.80 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA). They issued a strong-buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM). They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). They issued a sector perform rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

