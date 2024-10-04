Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.15.

Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 4.742681 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

